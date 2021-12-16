Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 318,910 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 11,379 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Gentex worth $10,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 308.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 125.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $33.93 on Thursday. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $30.40 and a 1-year high of $37.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.80.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). Gentex had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 22.81%. The company had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.91%.

GNTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.25.

In other Gentex news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $316,106.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James H. Wallace sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total transaction of $253,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,224 shares of company stock worth $1,069,470 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

