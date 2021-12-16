GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Shares of GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS) rose 6.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.39 and last traded at $25.39. Approximately 1,350 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 111,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.86.

GHRS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of GH Research in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised GH Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on GH Research from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.06.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.56.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts forecast that GH Research PLC will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in GH Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,549,000. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of GH Research by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,013,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,488,000 after acquiring an additional 35,002 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of GH Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,661,000. VR Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GH Research by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 1,642,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,229,000 after acquiring an additional 366,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of GH Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,590,000. 54.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GH Research Company Profile (NASDAQ:GHRS)

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

