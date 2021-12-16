Ghost (GHOST) Price Up 10% Over Last Week

Ghost (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. One Ghost coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000434 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ghost has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ghost has a market capitalization of $3.65 million and $105,228.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Ghost

GHOST is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 17,228,397 coins. Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ghost’s official website is www.ghostbymcafee.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Ghost Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ghost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ghost using one of the exchanges listed above.

