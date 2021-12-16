Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $50.02

Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$50.02 and traded as high as C$52.79. Gildan Activewear shares last traded at C$52.65, with a volume of 615,009 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Gildan Activewear to a “hold” rating and set a C$42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$53.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$53.88.

The company has a market capitalization of C$10.21 billion and a PE ratio of 16.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.91, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$50.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$47.05.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.29. The firm had revenue of C$1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$915.04 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is currently 9.51%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile (TSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

