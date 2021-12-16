Gitcoin (GTC) Price Down 8.4% Over Last 7 Days

Gitcoin (CURRENCY:GTC) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. Gitcoin has a total market cap of $142.99 million and $38.78 million worth of Gitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gitcoin coin can now be bought for about $10.07 or 0.00021070 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Gitcoin has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gitcoin Coin Profile

Gitcoin is a coin. Its launch date was October 11th, 2017. Gitcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,198,202 coins. The Reddit community for Gitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/gitcoincommunity . Gitcoin’s official Twitter account is @gitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Gitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

