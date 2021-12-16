Gitlab (GTLB) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Gitlab (NASDAQ: GTLB) recently:
- 12/14/2021 – Gitlab had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $114.00 to $99.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 12/7/2021 – Gitlab had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $140.00 to $107.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 12/7/2021 – Gitlab had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $144.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
- 12/7/2021 – Gitlab had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $145.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/7/2021 – Gitlab had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $120.00 to $100.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 11/8/2021 – Gitlab is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/8/2021 – Gitlab is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/8/2021 – Gitlab is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/8/2021 – Gitlab is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/8/2021 – Gitlab is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/8/2021 – Gitlab is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/8/2021 – Gitlab is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/8/2021 – Gitlab is now covered by analysts at Truist. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/8/2021 – Gitlab is now covered by analysts at Truist Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/8/2021 – Gitlab is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/8/2021 – Gitlab is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of GTLB stock opened at $82.10 on Thursday. Gitlab Inc has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $137.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.99.
Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gitlab Inc will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.
GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
