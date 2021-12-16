Gitlab (GTLB) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Gitlab (NASDAQ: GTLB) recently:

12/14/2021 – Gitlab had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $114.00 to $99.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/7/2021 – Gitlab had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $140.00 to $107.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

12/7/2021 – Gitlab had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $144.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/7/2021 – Gitlab had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $145.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/7/2021 – Gitlab had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $120.00 to $100.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Gitlab is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Gitlab is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Gitlab is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Gitlab is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Gitlab is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Gitlab is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Gitlab is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Gitlab is now covered by analysts at Truist. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Gitlab is now covered by analysts at Truist Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Gitlab is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Gitlab is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of GTLB stock opened at $82.10 on Thursday. Gitlab Inc has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $137.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.99.

Get Gitlab Inc alerts:

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gitlab Inc will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gitlab news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology bought 325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,025,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Matthew Jacobson bought 48,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.64 per share, for a total transaction of $3,643,626.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,290,645 shares of company stock worth $100,358,309.

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Gitlab Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gitlab Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.