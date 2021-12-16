Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Hits New 1-Year High at $104.95

Shares of Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $104.95 and last traded at $104.95, with a volume of 14556 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.13.

A number of analysts have commented on GVDNY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group cut shares of Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.20.

Get Givaudan alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.57.

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the Fragrances and Flavours segments. The Fragrances segment produces and sells fragrances into business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and, Fragrance and Active Cosmetic Ingredients.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.