Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Hits New 1-Year High at $31.35

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.35 and last traded at $31.01, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.01.

Several research firms have issued reports on LAND. B. Riley lifted their price target on Gladstone Land from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Gladstone Land in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.60, a P/E/G ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.91.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.20). Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 2.38%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0452 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently -154.29%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LAND. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Land Company Profile (NASDAQ:LAND)

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.