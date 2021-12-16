Glitch Price Tops $1.02 on Top Exchanges (GLCH)

Glitch (CURRENCY:GLCH) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 16th. One Glitch coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00002135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Glitch has a market cap of $80.91 million and approximately $2.60 million worth of Glitch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Glitch has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00054404 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,944.17 or 0.08251696 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.75 or 0.00081076 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,754.98 or 0.99909296 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00051385 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Glitch Profile

Glitch’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. Glitch’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 79,282,952 coins. Glitch’s official Twitter account is @GlitchProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “GLITCH is a blockchain-based operating system purpose-built for money market decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized financial activity. GLITCH is not intended to be a jack-of-all-applications. Rather, its underlying structure and customizations are focused exclusively on decentralized finance applications. “

Buying and Selling Glitch

