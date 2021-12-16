Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Trading Down 2.3%

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) shares were down 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $40.79 and last traded at $40.79. Approximately 102 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 65,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.12. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.48.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Global Industrial had a return on equity of 51.72% and a net margin of 7.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Global Industrial will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Global Industrial’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

In other news, CEO Barry Litwin sold 817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $35,948.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Industrial in the second quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Industrial in the second quarter worth $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Global Industrial in the second quarter worth $44,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Global Industrial in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Global Industrial during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

About Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC)

Global Industrial Co engages in direct marketing of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies. It sells an array of industrial and general business hard goods and supplies and to a lesser extent products that would fall into the generally recognizable category of maintenance, repair and operational (“MRO“) products.

