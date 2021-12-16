Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 41.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,339,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 391,675 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.46% of Global Payments worth $251,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $128.06 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.53. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.75 and a 52 week high of $220.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.40, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.11.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.55%.

GPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Global Payments from $221.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Global Payments from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.33.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total value of $66,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $137.68 per share, with a total value of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

