Global Social Chain (GSC) Hits Market Cap of $2.00 Million

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 16th. One Global Social Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. Global Social Chain has a market capitalization of $2.00 million and $73,949.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Global Social Chain alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004395 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00039990 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.42 or 0.00205494 BTC.

About Global Social Chain

Global Social Chain (GSC) is a coin. Its launch date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 581,802,797 coins. Global Social Chain’s official website is www.gsc.social . The official message board for Global Social Chain is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain . Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

Global Social Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Social Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Global Social Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Global Social Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Global Social Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.