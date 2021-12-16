Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) Short Interest Down 40.9% in November

Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a drop of 40.9% from the November 15th total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of CTEC opened at $18.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.11. Global X Clean Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $16.64 and a 12-month high of $29.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Global X Clean Tech ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Global X Clean Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $419,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in Global X Clean Tech ETF by 151.6% in the 3rd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares during the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC increased its stake in Global X Clean Tech ETF by 335.7% in the 3rd quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 57,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 44,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Global X Clean Tech ETF by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Clean Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Clean Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.