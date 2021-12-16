Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 57.8% from the November 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ KRMA traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,042. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.21. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a 1-year low of $26.52 and a 1-year high of $34.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 151.9% in the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 14,361 shares during the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 8,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 27,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the second quarter worth $214,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter.

