Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Short Interest Up 72.9% in November

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100,800 shares, a growth of 72.9% from the November 15th total of 58,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter worth about $204,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 713,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,793,000 after acquiring an additional 16,978 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 178.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 60,066 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 66.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 10,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth about $369,000.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,878. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.50. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $18.77 and a 52 week high of $28.45.

