GlobalBoost-Y Price Reaches $0.0226 on Top Exchanges (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. In the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a market cap of $405,574.49 and approximately $561.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be purchased for $0.0226 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,171.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,047.87 or 0.08402947 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.21 or 0.00318057 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $445.87 or 0.00925573 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.01 or 0.00074751 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00010587 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $195.60 or 0.00406044 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007549 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.43 or 0.00262457 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

GlobalBoost-Y is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

