GoChain (GO) Price Hits $0.0343

GoChain (CURRENCY:GO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. GoChain has a market cap of $38.02 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GoChain has traded 10% lower against the dollar. One GoChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0343 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GoChain Profile

GoChain (GO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,158,267,708 coins and its circulating supply is 1,108,392,709 coins. The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoChain’s official website is gochain.io . The official message board for GoChain is medium.com/gochain

According to CryptoCompare, “GoChain is a new smart contract blockchain based on Ethereum. It aims to be a faster, greener and safer alternative with 100x increased performance for dApp and Smart Contract development. GOC is the native value token in the GoChain blockchain. “

Buying and Selling GoChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

