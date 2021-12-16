Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.40. Gold Standard Ventures shares last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 955,063 shares traded.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Gold Standard Ventures from C$1.70 to C$1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

The company has a market cap of $138.03 million, a P/E ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSV. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 116.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 24,091 shares during the last quarter. Loews Corp grew its stake in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 18.5% during the second quarter. Loews Corp now owns 6,998,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after buying an additional 1,094,962 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 204.7% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 59,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 40,264 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 430.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 142,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Standard Ventures during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 30.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gold Standard Ventures Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV)

Gold Standard Ventures Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The firm engages in the business of acquisition and exploration. It focuses on the following projects: Carlin Trend, Railroad-Pinion and Lewis. The company was founded by Luke A. Norman and Jonathan Charles Timothy Awde on February 6, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

