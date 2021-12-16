Goldcoin Market Cap Reaches $5.06 Million (GLC)

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. One Goldcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000238 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Goldcoin has a market cap of $5.06 million and approximately $28,850.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $155.12 or 0.00318446 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007463 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000495 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About Goldcoin

GLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 43,769,649 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Goldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

