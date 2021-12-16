Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) is Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 826,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,326 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF comprises 4.0% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.92% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $28,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSIE. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 141.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 35.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 25.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 43.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter.

GSIE stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.89. 2,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,209. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $31.06 and a 52 week high of $36.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.29.

