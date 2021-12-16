Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB) Short Interest Up 76.4% in November

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, a growth of 76.4% from the November 15th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gores Technology Partners II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Gores Technology Partners II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Gores Technology Partners II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Gores Technology Partners II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $365,000. 50.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GTPB traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,755. Gores Technology Partners II has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $10.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.84.

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

