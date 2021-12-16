Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPA) Short Interest Up 59.7% in November

Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a growth of 59.7% from the November 15th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Finepoint Capital LP acquired a new stake in Gores Technology Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,926,000. Polygon Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gores Technology Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,067,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Technology Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,236,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Technology Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,028,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. 46.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gores Technology Partners alerts:

GTPA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,494. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.85. Gores Technology Partners has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

Gores Technology Partners, Inc is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Technology Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Technology Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.