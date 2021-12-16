Grandfield & Dodd LLC Acquires 1,502 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $6,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in Ecolab by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ayrshire Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 20,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ecolab stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $228.29. The company had a trading volume of 8,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $226.20 and a 200 day moving average of $220.21. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.15 and a 52-week high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total transaction of $323,433.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Victoria Reich sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $559,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,991 shares of company stock worth $12,823,269 in the last 90 days. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ECL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.00.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

