Grandfield & Dodd LLC Acquires 350 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $12,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 285.7% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 577.8% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.6% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.0% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth $34,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total value of $17,013,369.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,400 shares of company stock worth $48,437,702. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TMO stock traded up $5.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $661.53. The stock had a trading volume of 13,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,112. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $621.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $562.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $260.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $433.52 and a twelve month high of $666.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.83%.

Several research analysts recently commented on TMO shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $618.20.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

