Grandfield & Dodd LLC Acquires 942 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,386 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in American Express by 111.1% during the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in American Express by 99.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in American Express by 37.7% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 86.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXP traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $162.49. 35,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,577,801. The company has a market cap of $125.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.25. American Express has a 12-month low of $112.10 and a 12-month high of $189.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $172.07 and a 200 day moving average of $168.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.97%.

AXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.78.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

