Grandfield & Dodd LLC Boosts Holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,720 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,547 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Blackbaud worth $8,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Blackbaud during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Blackbaud during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Blackbaud by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Blackbaud by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackbaud stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.76. 1,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,015. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.09 and a 12-month high of $86.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8,019.98 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.65.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.65. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 13.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kevin P. Gregoire sold 3,268 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $238,564.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 4,980 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $408,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,099 shares of company stock worth $2,007,004 over the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

