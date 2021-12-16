Grandfield & Dodd LLC Boosts Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 348,483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,322 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $12,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GLW traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.57. 17,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,424,158. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.75, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.77. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $34.81 and a one year high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Corning had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 22.27%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Corning’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.92.

In other news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

