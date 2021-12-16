Grandfield & Dodd LLC Boosts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 19,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 11,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $618,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 34,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $451,213.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.03. 260,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,257,498. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.08, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $40.53 and a one year high of $66.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -253.24%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XOM. BNP Paribas downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.90.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

