Grandfield & Dodd LLC Buys 28,585 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 276,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,585 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC owned about 0.33% of Hexcel worth $16,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 4,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 49,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HXL traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.67. 2,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,429. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.08 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Hexcel Co. has a one year low of $42.91 and a one year high of $64.99.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.48 million. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 1.76%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist boosted their price target on Hexcel from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Hexcel from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hexcel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

In other news, CEO Nick L. Stanage sold 46,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $2,854,716.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert George Hennemuth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $600,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

