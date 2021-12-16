Grandfield & Dodd LLC Cuts Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lowered its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,990 shares during the period. Brunswick makes up about 1.3% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Grandfield & Dodd LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Brunswick worth $19,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BC. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 53.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BC traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $98.39. 1,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,012. Brunswick Co. has a 1-year low of $75.25 and a 1-year high of $117.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.70.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.12. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 37.79%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.94%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BC shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.73.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

