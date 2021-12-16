Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VV. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

VV traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $218.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,906. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $171.48 and a 12 month high of $221.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $213.02.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

