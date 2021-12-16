Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $10.28 Million Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC trimmed its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,294 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $10,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox increased its position in Novartis by 12.8% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,453,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,028 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,305,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,745,000 after buying an additional 342,603 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Novartis by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,299,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,844,000 after buying an additional 439,189 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Novartis by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,078,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,089,000 after buying an additional 58,840 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Novartis by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,066,000 after buying an additional 119,862 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVS. Bryan, Garnier & Co restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Redburn Partners lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.75.

NYSE NVS traded up $4.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $85.58. The stock had a trading volume of 82,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,942. The company has a market capitalization of $191.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $79.34 and a 12 month high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

