Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $15.75 Million Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,395 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $15,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on REGN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $750.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $712.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded down $12.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $645.71. 13,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,326. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.00 and a 52 week high of $686.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $69.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $617.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $602.92.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.68 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 66.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.49, for a total value of $56,949.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $662.50, for a total value of $76,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,195 shares of company stock worth $22,350,241 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

