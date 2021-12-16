Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $44.44 Million Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 395,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the quarter. Paychex comprises 3.1% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Grandfield & Dodd LLC owned 0.11% of Paychex worth $44,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAYX. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 9.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 1.4% in the second quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 139,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 88.8% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 28.1% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 9.4% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PAYX shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.83.

PAYX stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $125.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,337. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.30 and a 1 year high of $126.82. The stock has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 28.98%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.34%.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 3,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $396,065.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $951,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,557 shares of company stock worth $1,512,213. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

