Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $7.06 Million Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC decreased its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,679 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $7,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,955,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,905,000 after acquiring an additional 357,430 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,545,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,447,000 after purchasing an additional 443,974 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in Mondelez International by 17.5% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,458,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,078 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Mondelez International by 2.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,623,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,310,000 after purchasing an additional 273,007 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 5.5% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,579,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,139,000 after purchasing an additional 502,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.74. 198,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,974,792. The firm has a market cap of $90.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.89. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $65.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 44.73%.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $78,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $949,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,237,062 shares of company stock valued at $200,726,648. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.86.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

