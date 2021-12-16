Grandfield & Dodd LLC Increases Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $13,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in Chevron by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 41,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 333,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,795,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 36,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $116.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,514,624. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.70 and its 200-day moving average is $105.95. The company has a market cap of $225.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $83.53 and a 12 month high of $119.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 103.47%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities upped their target price on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.24.

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total transaction of $2,294,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 388,301 shares of company stock worth $44,547,412 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.