Grandfield & Dodd LLC Increases Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 14,063 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $787,786,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,709,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,398,393,000 after acquiring an additional 9,156,521 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 456,203,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,864,934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289,511 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 318.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 5,800,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,593,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,137,877,000 after acquiring an additional 4,018,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.94 on Thursday, hitting $59.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 670,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,148,078. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $58.92. The firm has a market cap of $335.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PFE. Benchmark raised their target price on Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a $54.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Erste Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.12.

In related news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

