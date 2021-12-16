Grandfield & Dodd LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 71,839 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 62,569 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,988 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in General Electric by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 24,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 160,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 21,779 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 46,642 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 92,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 49,533 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have commented on GE shares. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cowen boosted their price objective on General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on General Electric from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on General Electric in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.63.

Shares of GE stock traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $93.79. The company had a trading volume of 59,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,580,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.16 and a 200-day moving average of $103.69. The company has a market capitalization of $102.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.08, a PEG ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.03. General Electric has a 12-month low of $82.88 and a 12-month high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -61.54%.

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673 over the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

