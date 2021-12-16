Grandfield & Dodd LLC Sells 20,797 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC reduced its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 596,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,797 shares during the period. Weyerhaeuser accounts for 1.5% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Grandfield & Dodd LLC owned about 0.08% of Weyerhaeuser worth $21,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WY. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,782,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,920,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235,581 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 43.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,116,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,172 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,165 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,328,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,072,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 525.2% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,698,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

NYSE:WY traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.08. 22,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,404,828. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $30.87 and a 12-month high of $41.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.74.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

