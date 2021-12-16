Grandfield & Dodd LLC Sells 3,410 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 586,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,410 shares during the period. Johnson Controls International accounts for 2.8% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Grandfield & Dodd LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Johnson Controls International worth $39,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.6% in the second quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 27,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.7% in the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.8% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

JCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.23.

JCI traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.48. 22,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,024,267. The company has a market cap of $55.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $45.35 and a one year high of $81.15.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.37%.

In other news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $1,980,000.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $2,507,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.