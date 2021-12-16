Grandfield & Dodd LLC Sells 4,274 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lessened its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,274 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 1.6% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $23,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Citigroup downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.50.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.84 on Thursday, hitting $76.13. The company had a trading volume of 173,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,745,316. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.48. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $91.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.27 and a 200-day moving average of $77.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 91.87%.

In other news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 39,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total value of $3,493,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

