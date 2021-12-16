Grandfield & Dodd LLC Sells 4,984 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 236,089 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,984 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for 4.3% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $61,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, JT Stratford LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $352.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.18.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $192.02. The company had a trading volume of 215,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,339,048. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $218.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $225.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.75, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.15 and a 12-month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Donahoe acquired 9,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $204.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,227.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

