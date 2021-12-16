Grandfield & Dodd LLC Sells 525 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC decreased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,048 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its holdings in Danaher by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 2,178 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in Danaher by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 5,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.36.

Shares of DHR traded up $2.67 on Thursday, hitting $317.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,427,848. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $309.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $299.09. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $211.22 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.65%.

In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.33, for a total value of $4,001,559.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elias A. Zerhouni sold 3,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total value of $1,119,583.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

