Grandfield & Dodd LLC Sells 7,073 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC cut its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 435,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,073 shares during the period. Unilever comprises approximately 1.6% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $23,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 240.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,298,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,961,000 after buying an additional 917,592 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 37.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,152,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,904,000 after acquiring an additional 852,348 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,694,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,126,000 after acquiring an additional 844,916 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,822,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 721.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 504,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,532,000 after acquiring an additional 443,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

NYSE UL traded up $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $53.10. 36,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,058,363. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.72. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $50.60 and a 12 month high of $61.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.4975 per share. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

