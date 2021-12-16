Grandfield & Dodd LLC Sells 795 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC trimmed its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 11.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 12.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 80,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,756,000 after buying an additional 9,017 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 38.9% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Seagen by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 63,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,048,000 after purchasing an additional 16,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Seagen by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 29,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGEN traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $150.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,507. The company’s fifty day moving average is $169.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.96. Seagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.20 and a 52 week high of $202.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.12 and a beta of 0.78.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.05). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $424.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.63, for a total transaction of $1,071,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 40,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $7,442,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 461,565 shares of company stock worth $75,830,536. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Seagen from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Seagen from $167.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.92.

Seagen Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

