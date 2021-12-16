Graphlinq Protocol Reaches One Day Volume of $974,139.00 (GLQ)

Graphlinq Protocol (CURRENCY:GLQ) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. In the last week, Graphlinq Protocol has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar. Graphlinq Protocol has a total market cap of $9.11 million and approximately $974,139.00 worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0268 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004405 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00039611 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.86 or 0.00206578 BTC.

Graphlinq Protocol Profile

GLQ is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,973 coins and its circulating supply is 339,999,895 coins. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code. “

