Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.68 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) will announce $15.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.70 million and the highest is $17.15 million. Great Ajax reported sales of $14.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full year sales of $58.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $57.10 million to $61.75 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $70.80 million, with estimates ranging from $62.60 million to $78.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Great Ajax.

Get Great Ajax alerts:

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Great Ajax had a net margin of 63.51% and a return on equity of 11.09%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Ajax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Great Ajax from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Great Ajax during the third quarter valued at $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 51.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 227.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,228 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Ajax in the third quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Great Ajax in the second quarter valued at about $170,000. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AJX opened at $13.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.65. The company has a market capitalization of $305.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. Great Ajax has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $14.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.58%.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Ajax (AJX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.