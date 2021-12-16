Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.68 Million

Posted by on Dec 16th, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) will announce $15.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.70 million and the highest is $17.15 million. Great Ajax reported sales of $14.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full year sales of $58.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $57.10 million to $61.75 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $70.80 million, with estimates ranging from $62.60 million to $78.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Great Ajax.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Great Ajax had a net margin of 63.51% and a return on equity of 11.09%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Ajax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Great Ajax from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Great Ajax during the third quarter valued at $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 51.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 227.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,228 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Ajax in the third quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Great Ajax in the second quarter valued at about $170,000. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AJX opened at $13.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.65. The company has a market capitalization of $305.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. Great Ajax has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $14.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.58%.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Ajax (AJX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX)

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.