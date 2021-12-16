Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.44

Great Panther Mining Limited (TSE:GPR) (NYSE:GPL)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.44 and traded as low as C$0.32. Great Panther Mining shares last traded at C$0.33, with a volume of 24,519 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.25 price target on shares of Great Panther Mining in a report on Monday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Great Panther Mining to a “hold” rating and set a C$1.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$144.77 million and a P/E ratio of -6.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.61.

Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR) (NYSE:GPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$48.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$50.87 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Great Panther Mining Limited will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR)

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in AmapÃ¡ State, Brazil, as well as two mines in Mexico; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

