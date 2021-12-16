Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100,000 shares, a growth of 92.5% from the November 15th total of 1,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GNLN. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Greenlane in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Greenlane in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.30 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Greenlane in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Greenlane from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.30.

Shares of Greenlane stock opened at $1.04 on Thursday. Greenlane has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $8.73. The stock has a market cap of $106.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average is $2.70.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.16). Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 26.06% and a negative net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $41.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Greenlane will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Aaron Locascio sold 88,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $160,887.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $89,388.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 521,576 shares of company stock valued at $915,549 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Greenlane by 137.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Greenlane by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,417 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Greenlane by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 6,678 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Greenlane by 150.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 9,008 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Greenlane by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 9,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

