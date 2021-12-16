Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) PT Raised to C$2.75 at TD Securities

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) had its price objective increased by research analysts at TD Securities from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential downside of 1.08% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of GRN stock traded up C$0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$2.78. 3,044,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,677,592. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.78. The stock has a market cap of C$368.17 million and a PE ratio of -102.96. Greenlane Renewables Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.19 and a 1 year high of C$2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.98.
Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) Company Profile
