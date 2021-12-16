Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) PT Raised to C$2.75 at TD Securities

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) had its price objective increased by research analysts at TD Securities from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential downside of 1.08% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of GRN stock traded up C$0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$2.78. 3,044,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,677,592. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.78. The stock has a market cap of C$368.17 million and a PE ratio of -102.96. Greenlane Renewables Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.19 and a 1 year high of C$2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Get Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) alerts:

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) Company Profile

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.